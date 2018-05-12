Free eye camp

IMPHAL, May 11: A one day free eye check up camp was held yesterday as a joint effort of the Social Development Association Kangchup (SDAK), DESAM, Imphal West District Council and Shija Eye Care Foundation. A total of 184 citizens comprising members from the nearby locality from both the hills and the valley participated in the session. SDAK expressed gratitude to the members of both the DESAM and Shija Eye Care Foundation for conducting and facilitating the session. Furthermore, SDAK drew attention of the Government to the bad road conditions of Uripok Kangchup road from Lamsang to Singda which has caused immense problems to the travellers.