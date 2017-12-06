IMPHAL, Dec 5: Lions Eye Hospital and Services Trust in collaboration with District Blindness Control Society, Imphal will organise the first free eye-care camp for the month of December on Dec 10 at LEHST, Saingaiprou, Airport Road from 10 am to 12 noon.
Breaking News
- 24 hours ago - To seek details of Framework Agreement… Shiv Sena team to leave for New Delhi - 0 Comment
- 24 hours ago - ‘Final pact should not harm State interests’ - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - Do devt funds reach hill people ? - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - MDS Scam Final hearing of anticipatory bail on Dec 13 - 0 Comment
- 1 day ago - Vehicle dealers warned to deliver registration Nos - 0 Comment