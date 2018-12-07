Free labourers call sounded Sekmai sets Dec 10 deadline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Irate locals have threatened to launch an indefinite blockade of National Highway No 2 (Imphal-Dimapur route) from December 11, if the three employees of Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt Ltd (which is engaged in road construction works along the said National Highway) who were abducted by suspected Kuki militants from their work site, are not released safely by December 10.

It may be mentioned that the three employees, Bir Singh alias Raja of Haryana, Ramjee and Dinesh Kumar Yadav of UP, were abducted by unidentified gunmen from their work camp at around 9.30 pm of November 29.

Demanding the immediate and safe release of the abducted individuals, Sekmai Protection Committee and Awang Sekmai Advanced Women Society staged a sit in protest at Nongthonbam Youth Club near the entrance of the Sekmai Gas Bottling Plant today.

Speaking to media persons, president of Sekmai Protection Committee, Angom Rajesh alleged that the abduction of the three individuals by unidentified armed individuals speaking Kuki dialect and the absence of any clarification regarding who or which organisation is responsible till date, has created a volatile situation.

Stating that resorting to such cowardly act for instant gratification of one’s vested interest without thinking of the greater good for the society is condemnable, Rajesh said that the locals and the CSOs had appealed to those responsible to safely release the abducted individuals on December 3 but to no avail and once again appealed for the safe release of the three individuals.

If they are not released unconditionally by December 10, an indefinite National Highway bandh will be imposed at Sekmai area from the next day (December 11), he announced.