Free medical camp conducted at Jangnoi

Kangpokpi: A free medical camp was conducted in the interior area of Molkon District Council Constituency at Jangnoi village in Lhungtin SDC Circle of Kangpokpi district yesterday.

The free medical camp was organized by Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council Kangpokpi in connection with the ‘Go to Hills’ programme.

The free medical camp was attended by Dr Surjit, Dr Pinky and Dr Ibochouba and Dr Brajamani Singh.

Members of the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council also attended the programme.

More than 320 patients from Jangnoi village and its adjoining areas like Khomunnom, Phailen, Lhungtin, Thingphai, C Kholen took part in the medical camp.

The patients were also distributed medicines free of costs during the camp.

In a vet camp held as a part of the programme, 154 cows were administered FMD vaccine while anti-rabies vaccines were administered to around 56 dogs. 30 doses of swine fever vaccine were vaccinated during the free veterinary camp. The local MDC Paotinlun Chongloi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the State BJP led Government and Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council, Kangpokpi for organising the camps. He said that such free medical camp was hardly organized in the interior remote areas like Jangnoi village which is situated around 30 km away from Saikul Sub-Divisional Headquarters with no health care facilities.