Free medical camp held

IMPHAL, Aug 27: 11 Brothers, Keishampat, in collaboration with Health Directorate, NRHM, JNIMS and Ayush, organised a one day free medical camp at Keishampat Keisham Leikai community hall today.

Around 410 individuals were given free medical assistance in the camp which was held from 9 am to 4 pm.

Around 24 General Medicine, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Skin and Ayush doctors and 32 paramedical staff provided free medical treatment to the patients.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, L Jayantakumar and former Mayor of Imphal Municipal Corporation, S Sunil attended the opening ceremony of the medical camp.