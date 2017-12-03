Free medical camp held

KANGPOKPI, Dec 2: The District Medical Management Unit/ Outreach Camp (DMMU/ORC) Camp was successfully held at Upper Maohing village, Kangpokpi on November 30.

The DMMU/ORC Camp was organized by the District Health Society under the sponsorship of National Health Mission.

Around 200 people took part in the health camp which provided free treatment under the supervision of Dr HK Simte, Senior Medical Officer in-charge, Kangpokpi.

School students of the area also availed the benefits of the DMMU/ORC Camp.

Meanwhile, KSO Imphal Block and Golngai Lom Imphal also conducted a free medical camp from November 22 to November 29 at Leihaojang and Longphailum, Tamenglong district.

More than 300 people from the two villages and its adjoining areas took part in the free medical camp sponsored by Lunjathong.

The journey to the villages in the area including Leihaojang and Longphailum takes a day from the National Highway where there is no such basic needs including motorable road, electricity, medical facilities and water supply. The peoples in the area survive only with the daily wages they earn and also face tremendous hardships in accessing medical facilities as there no medical care even in the nearby area.

KSO also pointed out that the people of the area never receive any medical care from the concerned authority and the State Government till date.

Leihaojang VA and Longphailum VA also expressed gratitude to the medical team and the organizers for their care for the people and for organizing such a medical camp for the first time in the area which provided the much needed medical camp.

KSO Imphal and Golngai Lom also sought the immediate attention of the concerned authority and the State Government in connection with the absence of medical care in Leihaojang and Longphailum area and redressed the grievances of the people at the earliest.

Keithelmanbi Youth Association and Ayurvedic Medical Team also conducted a free medical camp in connection with Gynaecology and Thyroid at Keithelmanbi Village, KYA Office yesterday, with consultant Dr M Tomba Sharma.

Paogoulun Chongloi, president KYA, said that the free medical camp successfully ended with more than 100 people availing the medical benefits and conveyed gratitude to the Ayurvedic Medical Team for the camp.