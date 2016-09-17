Free medical camp organised

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Women’s Society Association, Ngairangbam Imphal East organized a one day political conference of BJP with free medical camp today.

I. Mani Singh Ex-Pradhan executive member, Imphal East Mandal & advisor Khundrakpam Mandal, Dr Ksh Kala Singh, heart surgeon, vice-president Kisan Morcha BJP Manipur, N Nilamani Singh general secretary Khundrakpam Mandal, and L Inaocha Devi, president, Women Society Association were the presidium members.

I Mani Singh alleged that the local MLA has failed to deliver the PDS items in Khundrakpam Constituency. Dr Ksh Kala Singh stated that the mentioned constituency is the least developed in Manipur, with old and natural roads barely repaired while only 25 pc of the people get drinking water.

Education and health care system have also been paralysed, he alleged. N Nilamani Singh stated that people must select the most sincere and active person as the BJP candidate for Khundrakpam Constituency for the upcoming Assembly election in 2017. L Inaocha Devi gave the vote of thanks.