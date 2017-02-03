‘Free my son and Gaidon’

IMPHAL, Feb 2: SK Towar, mother of UNC secretary Sangkhel Stephen, has appealed to the State Government to reach a definitive conclusion in the tripartite talk and release her son and Gaidon Kamei at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal Tuhilal International airport, where she came to see off her son and the president of UNC for their departure to New Delhi, Towar appealed for the release of the two individuals who had been put in jail in relation with the economic blockade imposed by the UNC.

She said, “They are not murderers or thugs. The State Government should give a clear reply as to why they are being jailed”.

Pointing out that she came to see off her son as soon as she heard he was going to New Delhi, Towar appealed to all to reach an agreement at the earliest.

“Release my son and Gaidon at the earliest”, she pleaded.