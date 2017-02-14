Free recruitment training

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : As part of its campaign to reach out to the youth and encourage youth empowerment, a free pre-army/Assam Rifles recruitment drive for interested and eligible candidates is being organized by Jwalamukhi Battalion.

Army recruitment rally for Naga/Kuki/Indian Gorkha is scheduled on March 5 and March 6 at Rangapahar and Assam Rifles recruitment at Shillong from March 1.

A free medical check up and training including preparation for physical test and written examination is being conducted by Jwalamukhi Battalion. Interested candidates are being trained as per the requirements of the recruitment test.

A total of 32 boys from different villages of Kangpokpi and Senapati districts are already attending the pre-recruitment training. Interested candidates for further details can approach Motbung Company and Jwalamukhi Battalion Headquarters at Lairouching. Candidates can also contact via mobile number 7628026099 (for Lairouching) and 8119803137 (for Motbung) for further details.