Free treatment for drivers assured on Drivers’ Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 14 : Health Minister L Jayantakumar has announced that the State Government will provide free medical treatment to families of the drivers who are working hard to serve the people of the State.

He made the statement during the 30th Drivers’ Day which was observed at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) under the aegis of the All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers Union today.

The Minister led the participants in paying floral tributes to more than 252 drivers who lost their lives in service for the people.

Speaking at the event, Jayantakumar claimed that the Health Department will provide free treatment as well as supply free medicines to the drivers who brave the National Highways, as well as their family members.

He then appealed the drivers and all those concerned to properly abide by the rules and road safety guidelines laid down by the Transport Department, and urged the drivers’ union to come together and deliberate for bringing a positive change in the State when it comes to the condition of the drivers as well as road safety.

Transport Department Commissioner M Lakshmikumar said that the people of the State should show utmost respect and regard for the drivers who are risking their very lives by travelling along the National Highways to bring in essential commodities to the State.

He also stressed on the importance of the drivers to be aware of the necessary road safety rules and guidelines.

AITUC general secretary L Sotinkumar, HVS Construction Pvt Ltd MD H Vikram Singh, proprietor of Arun Enterprises Thangjam Arunkumar were also present at the event. On the other hand, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam has urged all the drivers’ association in the State to come together and form a responsible apex driver’s body.

Speaking at the 30th Drivers’ Day event which was organised at Napungkhong community hall, Leirikyengbam Makha Leikai near Lamlong Thongkhong under the aegis of the All Manipur Petroleum Tankers Drivers’ Union today, Karam Shyam that if an apex body is formed, the drivers will be able to serve the people better and the Government can easily tend to the demands/appeals of the drivers.

He said that even before the establishment of such union, the drivers have been serving the people by plying along the highways braving many dangers like extortion, threats and harm. The drivers deserve immense appreciation as their jobs carry huge responsibility and risk, the Minister added.

The drivers are responsible for bringing in all the essential commodities of the State including foods and other supplies. It can be said that the people and the State are wholly dependant on the drivers and their work.

The Minister then appealed the drivers against alcohol abuse explaining that letting go of such practice will earn respect for the drivers even more. He then appealed the drivers to be aware that they have the fate of many people in their hands and even the slightest mistake or misstep could result in life or death. On the other hand, he reasoned that without the drivers, criminals and drug lords could not have smuggled in drugs into the State and appealed to the drivers concerned to think for the greater good of the society instead of acting in personal interest. He then said that it is heartening to see drivers refraining from bringing in illegal migrants into the State to save the indigenous population of the State.

People should be judged based on what he or she does. Today, many of the sons and daughters of the drivers have become doctors, engineers and officers, added the Minister.

Speaking at the event. DGM (RS) IOC Ltd Manipur, SI Singh lauded the attempt to unite the drivers of the State by observing the function. He explained that drivers work hard to bring fuel from Assam to Manipur by passing through the treacherous terrains of Nagaland. He then appealed the drivers to exercise caution as well on their journeys and to refrain from using drugs or alcohol. AMPTDU president Y Bhupenchandra Ghosh was also present at the event during which the people paid floral tributes to the drivers who lost their lives in service. The families of the deceased drivers as well as the veteran drivers were also felicitated as well.