IMPHAL, Sep 3: Inaugural function of free Yog classes at Kakwa Moirangpokpa Patanjali Yog Center was held at Kakwa Leiphrakpam Leikai, Imphal West today.

Organised by Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti Manipur, the inaugural function was attended by I Bhogiroth as chief guest and N Neelima Devi, Rajya Prabhari Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti as president.

Members of Mahila Rajya Karya Karini, local meira paibis and Yog enthusiasts were also present at the occasion.