Freed on bail

IMPHAL, Jun 11: Thounaojam Satyajit alias Robert, son of MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar, who was remanded to police custody in connection with a rash driving incident which injured two commando personnel, was released by Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West today, after furnishing a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh along with surety of two Government employees.

Satyajit alias Robert was produced before the Court by a team of City police after three days in custody of City PS, along with a prayer for further judicial custody remand.

On the other hand, counsel of Th Satyajit filed a remand prayer objection and bail application before the Court.

The IO of the case submitted that on June 8, at around 2.20 pm, a commando team of Imphal West bazaar unit was conducting normal frisking and checking near Delhi Motors, when a black Honda City car (MN01-G-0523) with black tinted glass approached the frisking point.

Although the security personnel signalled the car to stop, the vehicle fled towards MG Avenue Kanglapat.

The police personnel at MG Avenue were informed to stop the vehicle but two of the police personnel who tried to stop the vehicle were knocked down and the vehicle fled towards the northern side of Kanglapat.

The IO submitted that after a hot chase, Satyajit was overpowered and detained along with the vehicle and was handed over to City PS.

The IO further submitted that during the course of investigation, Satyajit admitted to the crimes.

He also disclosed that he drove the Honda City car and broke the police barricade thereby deterring the public servants from discharging their lawful duty.

The IO submitted that a prime facie case has been well established and as such Satyajit detention behind bars is of utmost requirement.

The Court also heard the remand objection submission of the defense counsel and after hearing both sides, the Court found reasonable ground to release Th Satyajit.

As such he was released after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two sureties.

The Court also directed him not to leave the State without the permission of the Court and instructed him not to do anything similar to the offence he is charged with.

The Court further directed him not to do anything that will hamper the investigation of the case by the IO.