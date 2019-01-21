Freedom of speech and expression delved into

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 20: With the aim of protecting the freedom of expression, a one day program cum meeting under the theme ‘Defending the freedom of speech and expression’, was held at Manipur Press club today, under the aegis of Human Rights Law Network (HRLN).

During the program, Laxmi Murthy, senior journalist, Aditi Saxena (journalist) spoke on the topic of legal defence of defenders while Yambem Laba, former Chairperson (in charge) of Manipur Human Right Commission and special representative of The Statesman spoke on the current issues faced by journalists and activists in Manipur.

Elangbam Ranjita, wife of Kishorchand Wangkhem and Supreme Court Advocate, Shreeji Bhavsar, spoke on the arrest of Kishorchand under National Security Act (NSA). Pradip Phanjoubam, Editor of Imphal Free Press spoke on the challenges before media while Babloo Loitongbam, director of Human Rights Alert, spoke on mandate and working of the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression.

During the meeting, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists came together in a show of strength and solidarity to demand the immediate release of Kishorchand Wangkhem who has been incarcerated under the National Security Act and for dropping all charges against him.

Supreme Court Advocate Shreeji Bhavsar said that the detention of Kishorchand under NSA 1980, which has been widely used by all Governments for political persecution of their critics and opponent, is violation of the fundamental right of freedom of expression envisaged under the Article 19 (1) (a) under the Constitution of India, and strongly condemned it and expressed solidarity with the family members of Kishorchand. Elangbam Ranjita said that they are disturbed and isolated and added that there is a huge stigma attached to them because of the NSA slapped on her husband.

There is also a fear psychosis and people are reluctant to come out openly in support lest they are targeted too, she added. Babloo Loitongbam, director HRA, said that by detaining Kishorchand under NSA soon after he was released on bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, the Government is not only violating the fundamental right to freedom of expression and undermining the rule of law, but it is also instilling fear in the young Manipuris when it comes to speaking against what they perceive as a systematic and diabolic push to distort their history and to ultimately obliterate their distinct identity.

Rakesh Meihoubam, director of HRLN said that journalists in the country face wide ranging risks from targeted killings to attacks, assault and intimidation.

Seven journalists have been killed in Manipur and disturbingly, the perpetrators have not been brought to justice. Intimidation and clampdown through use and misuse of law adds to the atmosphere of fear and self- censorship, he added.

Aditi Saxena, lawyer with HRLN, said that the initiative aims to provide timely and sustained legal defense to those protecting the right to free speech.

HRLN, with units in more than 20 States, have already been offering legal aid to journalists in need.

They aim to consolidate the effort by linking up lawyers with journalists, bloggers, RTI activists and human rights activists. The legal defence of defenders network aims to protect the right to freedom of expression by providing legal defense to those charged for exercising their right to freedom of expression and also to provide legal defense to journalists whose right to livelihood, equality and liberty have been violated.