Fresh quota stand off at MU ! Return of the ghost of 2016 ?

If the matter is not dealt with judiciously and promptly, without losing sight of what is known as universal justice, then the 2016 fracas over the reservation quota in admission to PG courses in Manipur University may just return to haunt the varsity again. Remember those days at the latter part of 2016, when MU literally went up in flames and ST students left their hostels to lodge a strong stand against the reservation quota adopted by the Academic Council of MU. Situation was such that three senior Professors who were appointed as VC-in-charge to deal with the situation had to resign and the Centre had to intervene and appoint Professor Adya Prasad Pandey as the VC of Manipur University. Nearly one year down the line and there is nothing to suggest that some lessons have been learnt from the ugly fall out of 2016, if the strong protest lodged by Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) is taken into consideration. Top this off with the ultimatum issued by the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur to the Manipur University authority to follow the September 1, 2015 order of the High Court of Manipur and stick to the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Act of 2012. The order of the High Court of Manipur was reaffirmed on October 3, 2016. Things however seem to see a replay with MUTSU locking the A-Block of MU in protest against the reservation quota followed by MU authority this year again and ATSUM setting a 48 hour deadline to stick to the order of the High Court of Manipur.

The Central Education Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Act of 2012 laid down that there should be reservation of 31 pc for ST, 2 pc for SC and 17 pc for OBC which was taken in line with the topography of the State wherein the ST constitute 43 pc, SC 5 pc and OBC 52 pc. From the protest launched by MUTSU, it is likely that the MU authority may again have gone against the 2012 Amendment Act. Under what wisdom the MU authority has gone against the 2012 Amendment Act is anybody’s guess, but this is sure to plunge the varsity into another round of disquiet and this cannot be good for the students and the State by any stretch of the imagination. Any stand off will surely lead to a delay in the admission process and this can impact on the academic pursuit of the young students. Given the reality that is Manipur, what happens at MU can also impact on the equation between the people of the hills and the valley. Taking this reality into consideration, MU authority do need to tread cautiously and not give any room to interpret everything along the divide between the hills and the valley. What is happening at MU right now needs to be seen from the bigger perspective of the ties between the hills and the valley for this is the reality that is Manipur. Let good sense prevail and let the standing order of the High Court be followed.