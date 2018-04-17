Friendly volleyball match held

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : A friendly volleyball match was organized between villagers of Tousang Part I and troops of Khongbung Battalion today with an endeavour to foster the civil military relationship. The match saw enthusiastic participation from both the sides. It was witnessed by maximum number of villagers of Tousang Part I. Though it was a friendly match, it was well contested one.

On the conclusion of an exhilarating match, a volleyball was presented to the villagers as the token of affection and bond between the two entities. The Villagers extended their gratitude to Khongbung Battalion, said a press release issued by PIB (Defence Wing).