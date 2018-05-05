From 4th to 3rd

IMPHAL, May 4: Rozaria Thounaojam of Nirmalabas School, who stood 4th position in the 2017 HSLC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), has been found securing the 3rd position after her English paper was re-examined.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, RK Mirabai of Lamdeng Mayai Leikai said that an RTI application was filed and a re-examination was requested as they were not satisfied with the results of the English paper of the 2017 HSLC exam.

However, after necessary re-examination of the paper, Rozaria Thounaojam has been given 3rd position, she said.

After re-examination her English paper score became 65 (over the earlier 64), she stated and appealed to all the authorities concerned to be extra careful when it comes to such important exams.