From a seeker to a provider

It is a desire and dreams of every human being to live a descent life while living on earth. Isn’t it possible to live a descent life? The answer according to the writer is a big YES. To begin with, the writer would like to quote one famous saying of Mary Kom the five times world Champion in Boxing, “if I can do it, then why can’t you?” The writer also quotes Jack Ma the co-founder and executive Chairman of Alibaba quotation “Help young people. Help small guys, because small guys will be big. Young people will have the seeds you burry in their minds, and when they grow they will change the world”. Are we ready for change; is the most important question at this juncture. Change in what and how? This piece of work is a personal/alternative attempt to find solution for unemployment, failure in life and corruption in the state of Manipur. The main target groups are between 14 to 35 years of ages.

With the coming of the new coalition BJP led government; many changes are visible in the state (Manipur). It is encouraging to learn the every effort put in by the state govt. to bridge the gap of misunderstanding and trust deficit between the hill and the valley. PEOPLE’S DAY, HILLS LEADER’S DAY and GO TO VILLAGE are some of the most popular and famous slogans of the ruling government. The writer quotes Hon’ble CM. Shri. N. Biren Singh’s speech at the opening ceremony of MANITEX, 2018, “Manipur is in transition stage of change since the past one and half year and if we continue in this pace then, Ten years down the line Manipur will be ahead of all other states in development”. Appreciating the courage and talents of the women in the state, Hon’ble CM encourages the empowerment of women in the state through Looms.

To the writer’s observation clear sense of believe, energy and determination are visible in most of the speech of the Hon’ble CM. Alongside with the CM’s efforts, Shri Th. Radheshyam, the Hon’ble Minister of Education is also in constant move with the concept of ‘positives changes’ of the youths (educated youths) through entrepreneurships and habit of working or work culture. Keeping the above mentioned points in mind, it is high time to introspect ourselves by questioning, “Is the govt. job the only option/solution for unemployment in our state? Is it still reasonable to blame the government for our failure or unsuccessfulness in life? How long are we going to blame the system? Who is the system and do we think that we are not part of the system itself?

If we seek for equality and equity, ofcourse the right answer can be found only in GOD (the general God). According to the writer, God is so kind that he/she gives equal times i.e. 24 hours a day to every individual, no matter whether one belong to Sudras or Brahmin or whether one lives in so called most advanced Nations or most underdeveloped Nations. It will not be wrong to point out that God created us (human beings) equally with head, legs, hands, eyes, nose, ears etc. except those of the differently able people (Social Work term).

If the writer is not wrong, Mukesh Ambani or Jack Ma or Bill gates or Larry Page and Sergey Brin and many others who are successful in their own professions at the National or International levels, do not have any extra large head or brain or legs and hands etc. They too have only 24 hours a day like we do, not even a fraction of second is added more for them by God. Having said this, it doesn’t mean that our life has to be compared with those of the already successful personalities of the world. But, it is a simple reminder of the fact that we are not less than anyone, we do have potentials, energy, capabilities and every possible ways to be an achiever in life like anyone of them. The problem with our society and youths in particular is that we are over dependence on someone else to get our job done. How long are we going to continue this culture, is the constant question that the writer had been asking and still asking today. It seems that our fellow Youths have lost the trust and confident in self which is vital for achievement in life. Dear fellow loving children of God, it is time that we realize how wonderfully God has created us with unique personalities, unique talents and unique creativities. God has endowed every individual’s life with something special and uniqueness that can’t be found in anyone else and anywhere on earth. That is the very reason why our looks and appearances are different from one another. Believe it or not, the moment we learn in mastering our own responsibilities, success is not very far away.

Bribing, nepotism and corruption is so common in our state inspite of the repeated calls for corruption Free State by the state government. It might be rumors or real, only heaven knows but it is still talks of the Town everywhere about bribing and nepotism, which ultimately leads to the famous corruption. Now the question is who is responsible for all these activities? This very question is so hard for the writer to digest when critically studied layer by layer. Why do we need to bribe and why should we bribe? Often the writer hardly came across of any cases of any high ranking officials asking for bribe.

It is we the common people who invite them to do corruption by offering them with beautiful amount of cash or kinds etc. On the one hand, it is simply amazing to think of those Officials, Bureaucrats, elected representatives and whosoever that receives the bribe. Apart from being highly paid with fate salaries or honorariums, almost every requirement are also provided to them in terms Quarters with free electric and water supply, this allowances that allowances etc etc. One very important thing that leaders should always keep in mind is that, they are someone whom the laymen like the writer look up at like a visible God on earth. To the writer, a real leader should be someone who is willing and able to make right decision at the right time. Even if any XYZ comes with huge bribe, a real leader should be able to say NO to it, rather counsel him/her and make him/her realize that what he /she does is not right. Now, how many such leaders do we have in our society? In this regard, the writer would like to relate an untold story of the writer himself.

“Being born and brought from a very humble family, life was hard right from the start. Childhood days were adversely affected by the Naga-Kuki conflict that lasted 5-8 years. Those were the days when you have to leave your house every evening and spent the night in the jungle for safety with old ladies and kids like the writer. Nothing was certain about life during those days. Memories are still very fresh on how we spent every single night among the Mosquitoes, Leaches and the haunting bitches of the unforgiving nature. News of innocent people being killed, houses and properties being destroyed and burnt to ashes were very common almost every day. Most of the childhood days were spent running for life, forgets about your right to education and freedom to enjoy playing around with your friends. Those were the scariest days of life, but by God’s grace the writer survived.

In the year 2005, the writer completed (XII), since then a new phase of struggle for life began again. Apart from Emotional Support, financial support from the family side came to an end with the completion of (XII) and it was all left to the writer himself to decide whether or not to continue further studies. Here comes the most crucial turning point in life. Once again life became very hard.

Lots of debate would undergo in the mind every day, but “The never say die spirit”, “The Never give up and accept defeat spirit” of the writer would never allow the writer to remain idle.. Both the Negative thoughts and positive thoughts were debating in mind, but the writer chooses the positive side like the “Road Not taken”. The writer began both earning and learning which otherwise is considered as two opposite side of the Coin. It seems quiet not impossible in the beginning, but it was actually working. In this way the writer completed Graduation in 2009 and Master in 2012. It was not just a mere completing or passing, but the writer was awarded with two GOLD Medals in Master (Chancellor’s Gold Medal and University Gold Medal) by the then Hon’ble President of India Shri. Pranab Mukhrjee. Those were one of the happiest moments of life. It was really a great feeling to able to receive the prestigious award from the President of India. The writer became the first person to achieve the feat from the Kharam Tribe. A year later the writer enrolled for Ph.D in Manipur University (MU) and is yet to complete till the present days. This does not mean that the struggle of life is finish, but just one part of struggle being accomplished and ready to face as many challenges in the days to come.

The other side of the writer’s life story is equally interesting. Every single day were not wasted when it comes to earning. Morning and evening timing were used for reading and writing purposes, while days would be for earning. Sometime the writer would spend the days even without getting time to eat. One thing for sure is that the writer never gets tired of struggling in life. Physical tiredness, in no way could stop the mind and heart to pursue towards the target in life. To shorten the story, earning became better. It is a good feeling to the writer himself to be able to provide job to atleast 7-8 individuals including the writer himself.

Coming to the point, the writer has so far faced many interviews both in the state as well as outside the state. Fortunately, till date the writer is yet to be selected, for which the reasons could be many. As for the writer, it is very clear that the writer shall not bribe in any condition. It doesn’t mean that the writer doesn’t have enough Cash to bribe, but sorry this is not the way the writer wants or wishes for. Let the best be allowed to serve the State and the Nation, is what the writer wish for and stands for.

Two things are very clear that, the hard earn and the laboured of the writer’s sweat shall not be a pray for corruption and even if the writer is not selected for not bribing it is okay God has a better plan”.

As mentioned earlier the State of Manipur is unique for many reasons, both for positives and negatives. It has a beautiful natural view and landscape, perfect climate, cultural diversities and rich traditional cultures with colorful attires. Indigenous people living in the state are also known for their skills and talents in Games and Sports. Revisiting the past tells us about the brotherly/sisterly love between the Hills and the Valley. If we are to keenly observe the situations of the State today, almost everything has been changed.

The writer is a PhD Scholar, under the Supervision of Dr A Koireng Singh, Centre for Manipur Studies, MU and can be reached at boscojaiche@gmail.com/boscojaiche@yahoo.com