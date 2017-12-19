FTC convicts 3 rape accused, quantum of penalty on Dec 20

IMPHAL, Dec 18: In a landmark judgement, Additional Session Judge (Fast Track Court) Crime Against Women, A Noutuneshwari Devi, convicted three accused individuals for the gang rape of a girl on January 22, 2014, at Mantripukhri Lamlongei, and fixed December 20 for the sentence hearing and announcement of the quantum of punishment against the three accused.

The conviction order against the three accused, Khuraijam Bungbung (30) s/o (L) Indrajit of Lamlongei, Nongthombam Bocha alias Biren (40) s/o N Bihari of Lamlongei Mantripukhri Maning Leikai and Khuraijam Khamba (26) s/o Kh Guno of Lamlongei Mantripukhri Maning Leikai, was announced in an open Court today.

All the three convicts of the case, who have been on bail from Sajiwa Central Jail till date, appeared before the Court along with their respective counsels, after the final argument of the hearing was held on December 13.

It may be mentioned that soon after the Fast Track Court Crime Against Women, was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the case was transferred to the Court as the case was deemed Crime Against Women by an order of the Registrar General, High Court of Manipur, and the case was received by the Court at the stage of charge hearing.

After thorough investigation of the case by the IO, a charge sheet was submitted.

Charge sheets were framed against the three accused individuals on July 24 and during the five month long trial of the case, the Court heard the submission of 13 prosecution witnesses. The accused examination was held on November 29 before the Court.

The submissions of two defense witnesses from the side of the defense were also recorded during the trial and the submission of the victim was also cross examined by the counsels of the accused.

On December 8, the Court however altered the charge after due consideration of the materials on record and hearing the submission of the Special PP as well as the defense counsels.

During the hearing of the case, the Court heard the submission of Special PP, Sushila Devi on behalf of the State, Advocate Somorendro on behalf of accused Kh Bungbung, Ph Binodini Devi on behalf of accused N Bocha and Advocate Sanajaoba Yelamcha on behalf of accused Kh Khamba.

Special PP Sushila Devi submitted that the case was initiated on the basis of the written complaint lodged by the victim’s uncle before Heingang police station on January 23 (2014), the confessional statement of the prime accused of the case Bungbung before the then JMIC Imphal East and the statement of the victim recorded by the then CJM Imphal East.

The Court mentioned that, as per the evidence on record, the accused individuals slapped the victim girl and beat/ kicked her boyfriend while they were sitting together at Leihaopokpi hillock.

The three accused then snatched their mobile phones and the accused Khamba forcibly led the victim’s boyfriend away from the spot.

According to the record, the accused Bocha held the victim’s hands behind her back and the accused Bungbung forcibly raped her while the accused Boicha stood on the lookout and threatened the victim not to scream.

The record showed that the accused individuals participated in the crime jointly and gang raped the victim and as such all the three accused were liable for the offence.

The Court order mentioned that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that all three accused gang raped the victim on the evening of January 22, 2014, at Leihaopokpi hillock and convicted the three accused.

The Court also passed an order to produce the convicts for sentence hearing of the case on December 20 to announce the quantum of punishment for the crime they committed jointly.

Soon after the judgement was announced, all three were taken to Sajiwa Central Jail.