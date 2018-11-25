Fuel pipeline first level survey completed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: First level survey for Guwahati-Silchar-Imphal fuel product pipeline (GSIPL) through which petrol, diesel and kerosene would be transported from Guwahati oil refineries up to Malom oil depot has been completed but detail survey is yet to be carried out.

The projected length of GSIPL is around 650 Kms but the exact length is still unknown as detail survey has not been done yet, informed a well placed source.

The cost of laying the pipeline from Guwahati to Imphal is not economically viable considering the oil market of Manipur.

As Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) would incur loss in laying the long distance pipeline, the Government of India would provide the necessary financial support.

There is also a possibility of taking up the project as a joint venture between IOC and the Government of India, informed the source.

GSIPL will have three sections namely; Guwahati refinery to Lamding terminal, Lamding terminal to Silchar and Silchar to Imphal.

According to the first level survey, there will be no problem in Guwahati-Lamding and Lamding-Silchar problems but there are certain problems in Silchar-Imphal section.

It is NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam highway) which is posing multiple problems to GSIPL. There are so many extreme corners along the highway which reduce pressure in transporting pipeline products (fuels). If the pressure is reduced at every corner, it would be hard for the pipeline products to reach Malom depot, said the source.

Meanwhile, NHIDCL has been working to re-align and upgrade Imphal-Jiribam highway to the level of a four-lane highway. The project is at present at the stage of preparing DPR. Before actual execution of the project, there are many procedures to be completed such as obtaining approval for the DPR, obtaining work sanction, holding tender. As such, it will take a long time for NHIDCL to re-align and develop the highway as four-lane highway.

Given these facts, railway line is the only option along which fuels can be transported in pipeline up to Malom within a short period.

If GSIPL can be coupled with the ongoing railway track construction work on Jiribam-Tupul and Tupul-Imphal sections, petrol, diesel and kerosene can be transported through pipeline within a short period, said the source.

Notably, an MoU was signed between the Government and IOC on transportation of fuels through pipeline at the North East Development Summit held at Imphal during the last edition of Manipur Sangai Festival.