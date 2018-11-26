Fuel retail outlet expansion underway

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 25: In tandem with the growth in demand for petrol and diesel, PSU oil marketing companies viz; BPCL, HPCL and IOCL are undertaking retail outlet (oil pump) network expan-sion across the country.

Speaking to media persons today, IOC’s State Level Coordinator cum Deputy General Manager (Divisional Retail Sales) Sinam Ibungoton said that oil marketing companies have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up oil pumps.

The process of dealer selection has been simplified in line with the Government’s emphasis on ‘ease of doing business’.

User friendly online application has been introduc- ed apart from simplifying the application form.

The rigmarole of submitting voluminous documents by applications in support of eligibility has been dispensed with. Only the selected candidates would be required to produce the documents.

Similarly, the eligibility norms have also been relaxed, Ibungoton said.

He said that availability of suitable land at the advertised location/stretch is the most important requirement. Candidates without land can also apply but they are expected to offer land when called for.

For the first time, computerised draw of lots/bid opening would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency, he said adding that all retail outlets would be constructed with latest technology including automation. Ibungoton said that retail sales of petrol and diesel are rising at the rate of approximately 8 per cent and 4 per cent per annum.

Expansion of retail outlet network is expected to generate employment opportunities as well, he added.