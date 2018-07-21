Furious MUSU vows to disrupt House session

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Infuriated over the State Assembly’s failure to take up the protracted crisis of Manipur University in today’s agenda of the House, the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has vowed to forcibly dissolve the last day of the ongoing State Assembly session.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, MUSU president M Dayaman decried that the State Assembly did not even take up the Manipur University crisis as one of today’s agenda, leave aside adopting a resolution.

As such, MUSU has decided to forcibly dissolve the last day of the session together with CSOs and the public.

Instead of working to resolve the protracted crisis, Congress and BJP are engaged in mud-slinging, Dayaman said.

He also decried ruling BJP’s failure to lay down a concrete position of their own on the protracted crisis.

In connection with the ongoing agitation for dismissal of VC Prof Pandey, a joint meeting of UCM, AMUCO, HERICOUN, IPSA, CCSK, NIPCO and MEELAL was held today at the MUSU conference hall.

The meeting adopted certain resolutions to take the agitation to its logical conclusion, Dayaman said.

While acknowledging the support extended by CSOs, local clubs and student groups, the MUSU president appealed to all not to do anything like shutting schools and colleges which may derail the agitation.

As a part of the 48 hours general strike called by MUSU, Meira Paibis and local clubs took out protest rallies at different places last night.

Members of the Singjamei to Lilong Meira Paibi Association took out a similar torch rally in the surrounding area of Manipur University but they were dispersed by police using tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

Four members of the Singjamei to Lilong Meira Paibi Association and some students of MU sustained injuries in the police action, Dayaman said and strongly condemned the alleged police excess.