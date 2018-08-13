Furious Senior Residents of JNIMS in stir mode

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12: Senior Resident doctors of JNIMS are likely to launch different modes of agitation against the medical institute’s service rules which they say do not serve any of their single interest.

The Senior Resident doctors are likely to launch an agitation against the State Government and the JNIMS Society demanding certain privileges in the process of appointment of Assistant Professors.

There are around 100 Senior Resident doctors at JNIMS. Out of them, 77 were appointed on regular basis. Out of the 77 regular Senior Resident doctors, 35 are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor as per the MCI guideline, informed a source.

Senior Resident doctors of JNIMS were enraged when fresh, inexperienced 17 Assistant Professors were appointed recently to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences (JNIDS) without giving any opportunity to the serving Senior resident dentists.

This particular incident gave an impression to all Senior Residents of JNIMS that they are given little importance by JNIMS authority.

Taking strong exception to the appointment of fresh candidates in all the 17 posts of Assistant Professor, Senior Resident doctors of JNIMS took mass casual leave on August 6.

The matter was discussed minutely at a general body meeting of JNIMS Teachers’ Association held on August 7.

On the other hand, a meeting of the governing council of JNIMS Society was held on August 10 with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair.

Even though the matter of promotion of Senior Resident doctors was discussed at the meeting, it is not known whether any concrete decision was adopted or not, said the source.

It is said that there is no well defined service rule for Senior Resident doctors at JNIMS yet authorities have been trying to impose ‘Time Scale Promotion System’ which is followed at RIMS but the same system is mired in controversies.

The system deals with promotion of Senior Resident doctors to the level of Professors. But Senior Resident doctors of JNIMS have made it clear that the system should not be imposed at the medical institute.

As per MCI guidelines, the requisite qualifications for Assistant Professor are PG with service experience of having worked as Senior Resident for one year if it is for clinical subject. But no service experience is required for non-clinical subjects.

There is no well defined procedure for appointing Assistant Professors in the MCI rules. The process can be done either through open DPC or promotion based at the convenience of the respective institutes, said the source.

According to the service rules of JNIMS which came into effect from August 1, 2015, the post of Assistant Professor should be filled through direct recruitment. But the same services rules say nothing about Senior Resident doctors who were appointed on regular basis. As a result, the 77 Senior Resident doctors of JNIMS have been facing a very bleak future, said the source.

The authority concerned has not yet bothered to rectify this service rule anomaly thereby violating the rights of Senior Resident doctors who are qualified for the post of Assistant Professor, said the source.

Notably, due process has been going for appointment of 25 Assistant Professor to different departments of JNIMS.

It is possible that the all the 25 posts would be filled with candidates coming from outside the institute in view of the service rule anomaly or incompleteness with respect to Senior Resident doctors.

At present, the Senior Resident doctors have been wearing black badges in protest against the service rule anomaly.