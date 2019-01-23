Further remand

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Manipuri digital film producer, Dinesh Tongbram was remanded to further three more days in police custody after he was produced before the Special Court, POCSO, Imphal West today, in connection with the sexual assault case of a minor/student.

Dinesh Tongbram alias Dineshore (60) s/o (L) T Bira of Moirang Khunou (presently staying at Langol Game Village type A-37) has been under police custody of Women PS, Imphal West, following his arrest in the morning of January 18 after a complaint was lodged by the mother of the minor victim claiming that her daughter had been repeatedly molested by the accused at an aerobic centre owned by him and located at Keishampat Churachandpur parking since 2017.

The accused was produced before the Court along with a prayer for three more days in police remand for further investigation of the case.

On the other hand, the counsel of the accused filed a remand objection along with an application for releasing him on health ground.

After going through the case records, the Court remanded Dinesh to three more days in police custody, till January 24, and also fixed the said day for consideration of the bail application filed by his counsel.