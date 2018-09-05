Further remand for KRA chairman

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4: David Hangsing, self styled chairman of Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), who was arrested in connection with the arms missing case from 2nd Manipur rifle Arms Kote, was produced before Special Court NIA and taken into judicial custody remand till September 18, today.

The Court also fixed the hearing of the bail application filed by the counsel of the arrested KRA chairman on the same day.

David Hangsing (37) s/o (L) Lalpao Hangsing of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, was produced by a team of NIA Guwahati, Imphal Camp, along with a prayer from the Chief IO, Bibekanand Das (IPS) SP, NIA, Guwahati, Imphal Camp, for judicial custody remand.

On the other hand, the counsel of the accused filed a remand objection along with an application for releasing David on bail.

The IO of the case, through the Special PP NIA, submitted that David was arrested on August 24, at around 3.45 pm, in connection with the case and taken into police custody remand for three days (till today) by Duty Magistrate Imphal West on August 25. The Special PP submitted that on the basis of revelation of the people arrested in connection with the case, NIA conducted a search at the MLA Yamthong Haokip’s residence at Mantripukhri on July 30 and recovered five arms (including one pistol among the 56 missing arms from 2nd Manipur Rifle Arms Kote)

The Special PP further submitted that during the examination of the arrested MLA, it was ascertained that he had given some pistols to David Hangsing, who also happens to be the son in-law of Saitu MLA, Ngamthang Haokip.

It was mentioned that KRA is presently in suspension of operation with the Government but despite that, its chairman David Hangsing had procured weapons illegally.

A search was conducted at the residence of MLA Ngamthang Haokip at Officers Colony (Sajenthong) and at Phainom Cottage at Chasad Avenue (Sanjenthong) on August 2. During the search operation, several blank letter heads of KRA were recovered and seized. The seizure of KRA letterheads and the discloser of some witnesses and arrested persons have established that MLA Ngamthang Haokip and his son in-law David Hangsing have knowledge of some missing pistols of 2nd Manipur Rifles.

It was also submitted that David Hangsing had remained unavailable for investigation in the case for some time and NIA was finally able to arrest him on August 24.

The Special PP added that based on David’s revelation, six missing 9 mm pistols were recovered from a place in Imphal East district and prayed for judicial custody remand of the accused for smooth investigation of the case.

On the other hand, the defense counsel of David submitted before the Court that the section under which the present FIR is filed, is not applicable to the accused David Hangsing as the reason given in the remand application by the Investigating Agency is not sufficient for remanding the accused in judicial custody and on top of that David is a diabetic with hypertension. However, the Special PP explained that case is at a nascent stage and any section can be altered or added during the course of the investigation and also added that the investigation is in full swing.

During the hearing, the defense counsel of the accused also failed to provide any supporting documents for bail application and as such, the Special PP prayed for giving a change to the Investigating Agency to submit an objection to the bail application so that the bail matter can be decided on merit.

The Court, after hearing the submission of the Special PP and the defense counsel, passed an order which mentioned that the consideration of the bail matter will be done after getting all necessary bail information/ bail objection reports and fixed September 19 for bail objection report and hearing.

The Court also directed the defense counsel to furnish the bail application along with annexed document.

As such, the Court allowed the prayer of the Special PP and remanded the accused to judicial custody till September 18. The Court also directed the SP, Sajiwa Central Jail, to provide necessary medical facilities to David Hangsing.

It may be mentioned that NIA has recovered 20 missing arms from among the 56 pistols and 58 Magazines which went missing from 2nd Manipur Rifles arms Kote in between 2016-17, till date. NIA has also arrested 12 individuals in connection with the case, which include KRA chairman David Hangsing, MLA of Saikul AC Yamthong Haokip (75) of Mantripukhri, Thokchom Diamond (31) of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Mamang Leikai, Laishram Anil Kumar (35) of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Mamang Leikai, Laishram Damudor alias Thembung (27) of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi, Haobam Brojendro (39) of Kwakeithel Nganapithong, Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju (38) of Lioibol Khunou Waroiching Leimaram Maning, Kangpokpi, Paonam Shantikumar (50) of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Ningthoujam Leikai, Mathurabashimayum Hiranjoy Sharma alias Ngoubi (34) of Tera Sapam Leirak, Narayan Chhetry (44) of Bhimpokhara, Ward No 6 Baglung Nepal (presently staying at 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles family lines) and Nellikattil Podiyan Damodaran (59) of Pathanam Thitta, Kerala (presently staying at 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles family lines).