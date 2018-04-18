Futsal trial selection

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : Manipur Futsal Association (MFA) will organise a trial selection on April 19 at Lairenjam Kangjeibung, Mekola to form State teams to participate in the National School Futsal U-19 Boys & Girls competition to be held as a part of 63rd National School Games 2018 which will be held at Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club, Belgaum, Karnataka from April 26 to 28.

The association said that all the players should bring their original Aadhaar card with photocopy and two passport size photograph while reporting for the trial selection.

Further details may be had from the office of the association.