Gaan Ngai curtain raiser held at Raj Bhavan

Imphal, Jan 16 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today said, “We must remember our cultural roots and practice our cultural tradition regardless of the achievements made in our life”.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of a curtain raiser event of the State level Gaan-Ngai festival to be held on January 19 at Chingmeirong.

This is the first time that the curtain raiser of Gaan-Ngai festival is celebrated with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The event is organised by the State level Gaan-Ngai Celebration Committee, Manipur in collaboration with the Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak Phuam (TRCP).

Gaan-Ngai is the biggest festival of the Zeliangrong community. It literally means the festival of winter season (Gaan or Ganh means winter or dry season and Ngai means festival). This is a festival heralding the New Year. Speaking at the event, Dr Najma Heptulla expressed her happiness that the Gaan-Ngai festival is beginning from Raj Bhavan and hoped that the celebration will continue every year at the Raj Bhavan. She also wished the people of the State a good harvest, prosperity and development.

Reiterating the statement of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made during his visit in Manipur in 1952, she said that there is nothing like the cultural variety and diversity that is found in Manipur. She also reiterated the statement of Pandit Nehru that the cultural variety of Manipur has no match anywhere in the country.

The Governor said that the tribes and sub-tribes have their cultural activities, different festivals at different time of the year focusing mainly on the sowing and harvesting seasons. She urged the people of the various communities to continue their cultural tradition as it makes Manipur a unique State in the country. Chaoba Kamson, Advisor of State Level Gaan-Ngai Celebration Committee and General Secretary, TRCP (Assam-Manipur-Nagaland) and members of TRCP Youth also took part in the curtain raiser ceremony.