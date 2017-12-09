Gadkari assures improved road

Lucknow, Dec 8 (DIPR): Union Minister for Road, Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a two-day National conference on “New Technology for Road Construction” at Lucknow today.

The conference is being attended by Works Ministers of all States. State PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh also attended the conference.

During the inaugural function, the Union Minister said Manipur’s connectivity including waterways will be improved using new technologies for road constructions at the earliest.

The Union Minister said construction and development of new roads will not only improve the State’s economy but at the same time bring closer the villages which will eventually encourage the feeling of oneness among the people. Officials from Union Ministries will be sent to Manipur to identify the State’s sinking zones and use new technologies to put Manipur among the developed States of the country, Nitin Gadkari stated.

The Union Minister also instructed Works Minister Thongam Biswajit to identify suitable sites for setting up of cement concrete plants for the National Highways in Mani-pur. The first day of the con- ference was also attended by PWD Chief Engineer Temba.