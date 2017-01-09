Gaikhangam belittles BJP’s poll prospect

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has asserted that the Congress does not count BJP as a rival for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

He was speaking at a one day youth political conference held at PAYA Ground, Kairang under the aegis of Heingang Block Congress Committee.

The Deputy Chief Minister categorically stated that BJP is anathema to Manipur.

BJP never paid any attention to the State’s development. Whenever BJP came to power at the Centre, Manipur always witnessed tumultuous situations and people were aware about it, he added.

Whenever BJP came to power at the Centre, Manipur was threatened. People of Manipur never want the State to be threatened for the second time.

BJP is one political party which is anti-National and anti-people, Gaikhangam stated.

Reminding about the controversial cease fire agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM and the resultant June 18 event, Gaikhangam called upon all the people of Manipur to be wary of BJP.

On the other hand, Congress is one party which always works in accordance with the pulse of the masses. Congress party played momentous roles in bringing revolutionary changes in the country.

There is no other political party like Congress which is closely associated with the history of the country, Gaikhangam asserted.

Congress party always works in close coordination with the masses and it is dedicated to people’s welfare.

With Congress party studying public administration for a prolonged period, people have full faith in the party. On the other hand, BJP has a sinister intention to create unrest and turbulence in the society, Gaikhangam continued.

The Government of India’s refusal to divulge the contents of the Framework Agreement signed with NSCN-IM has created a sense of foreboding. The Government of India has been keeping the Framework Agreement a closely guarded secret because it is not good but ominous for the people of Manipur, Gaikhangam asserted.

Agriculture Minister Md Nasir, MLA Y Surchandra and MLA Ng Dr Bijoy were also present at the political conference.