Gaikhangam likens CAB 2016 to bombardment

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13: Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has likened the recent pas-sage of the CAB 2016 in the Lok Sabha to bombardment of the Northeastern States.

Speaking at a political conference held at LYCY ground, Yairipok Top Chingtha today under the aegis of the Andro Block Congress Committee, Gai-khangam decried the BJP-led NDA Government’s move of passing the CAB 2016 in Lok Sabha as anti-minority.

Passing the CAB 2016 in the Lok Sabha while holding back the Manipur People’s Protection (MPP) Bill is akin to bombardment of the small Northeastern States, he said.

Dismissing the allegation of BJP Manipur Pradesh that the spontaneous civil movements raging throughout the North East including Manipur were instigated by Congress party, the CWC Member pointed out that the people, CSOs and NGOs of Manipur are not someone who would act at the instigation of any political party.

If BJP Manipur Pradesh genuinely loves Manipur, they must come out boldly against the CAB 2016 and join the public outcry, Gaikhangam said.

Claiming that Congress party has been shouting against CAB 2016 since a year back, he said that a big delegation of Congress party went to New Delhi, met the President, the Union Home Minister and the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee and urged them not to table the CAB 2016 in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha with a warning that it would literally put the whole North East region on fire.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha forcibly with an objective to ensure that NDA retains power at the Centre, he asserted.

Saying that the whole North East would face a very threatening situation if BJP is allowed to retain power, Gaikhangam urged upon all the people of the State to take a collective decision to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader O Ibobi recalled that many precious lives were lost in June 2001 when BJP was in power at the Centre.

BJP tabled and passed the CAB 2016 in the Lok Sabha recently with the sole objective of securing a second term for the NDA Government, Ibobi said.

Earlier when the CAB 2016 was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, majority of the members gave dissent notes thereby rejecting the Bill but BJP and their allies passed the Bill in the Lok Sabha forcibly, Ibobi added.

MLA K Meghachandra said that the many development works being implemented in Andro AC have nothing to do with the incumbent MLA. The development works seen today are part of the packages given by the previous Congress Government, he claimed.

He asserted that Andro AC will go to by-election shortly.

MPCC president TN Haokip asked the people to study and guess whether the by-election to Andro AC will precede or the Lok Sabha election.