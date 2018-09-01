Gaikhangam re-commits self to integrity, takes pot shots at UNC’s diktats… Compares Framework Agreement to a ticking time bomb

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 31: Ex-Deputy Chief Minister and sitting MLA Gaikhangam has stated that as an MLA of the State he will continue to chant the slogans of ‘peaceful co-existence’ and ‘collective development’ as long as these slogans are necessary.

“I’ll always stand firm for the integrity of Manipur”, Gaikhangam declared in the backdrop of the United Naga Council’s warning to all Naga MLAs to stay away from any Manipur Legislative Assembly session convened specially to deliberate on the Framework Agreement.

On being enquired about the UNC’s recent resolution which warned all Naga MLAs of Manipur against participating in any State Assembly session convened to deliberate on the Framework Agreement, Gaikhangam dismissed the UNC’s warning saying that it is nothing new and added that there have been several instances when the UNC boycotted Naga MLAs.

There is nothing wrong when one works for the ‘truth’, integrity of Manipur and for peaceful co-existence and stability, Gaikhangam asserted.

“I’m just discharging my duties as an MLA and this does not mean I’m opposing any particular group or community. We are not MLAs of the Nagaland State Assembly and it is my firm conviction that we should always work for the collective interests of Manipur”, he said.

Clarifying that he has no intention to antagonise any community or group, the ex-Deputy Chief Minister asserted that nothing will deter him from discharging his duties for the good of Manipur.

Comparing the Framework Agreement to a time-bomb, he said that it will surely explode one day even though no one is sure when it will explode.

In spite of the Congress party’s persistent demand to disclose the contents of the Framework Agreement, it is still kept a closely guarded secret. This has evoked a strong apprehension among the people of Manipur as well as Congress party, he added.

However, leaders of the State Government and a political party have been claiming that the Framework Agreement will do no harm to Manipur and there is nothing to be worried about, Gaikhangam said without naming the leaders and the particular political party.

Their claim is rather soothing and at the same time, it testifies that they know the contents of the Framework Agreement, Gaikhangam continued.

If they are so confident that the Framework Agreement will do no harm to the collective interests of Manipur, they must stand firm on their position and never ever try to disown their own words, he said.

Gaikhangam then asked BJP if they are ready to bear full responsibility of any fallout of the Framework Agreement and whether people can now dismiss all misgivings vis-a-vis the Framework Agreement.

Referring to BJP’s declaration that they would accomplish in 15 months what Congress could not in 15 years in case they are elected to power, the Congress leader questioned if the BJP-led Government has accomplished anything which the previous Congress Government could not. Noting that the BJP-led Government announced certain special packages for some hill district headquarters, Gaikhangam asked if the Government has started implementing any of these packages and what are the projects being implemented.

He went to ask if the Go to Hills and Go to Village missions have achieved anything worthwhile. It would be quite wrong on the part of the Government if it intends to usurp functions and activities of local bodies in the name of the two missions.

The BJP-led coalition Government was formed out of conspiracy. Documents submitted by BJP leaders to the Governor at the time of Government formation say that Th Shyamkumar was elected on Congress ticket but the Governor did not raise any objection, Gaikhangam rued.

It does not look like the coalition Government will last long. The BJP-led Government would not be able to save the seven Congress MLAs who have been supporting it. Likewise, the 12 MLAs who held the posts of Parliamentary Secretary are likely to be disqualified as their posts were clearly offices of profit.

Just imagine what would be the fate of the Government when 20 MLAs are removed. As for the Congress party, it has been doing its homework well, Gaikhangam said.

Appreciating the incumbent Government’s decision of handing over the small arms missing case to the CBI which has led to recovery of some arms, the ex-Deputy Chief Minister there was no report of missing arms when there was Congress Government in the State and added that the Congress Government would have taken up stringent actions had there been any report.

He also lauded the Government as well as the Chief Minister for arresting the murder suspect the next day after a tribal man was found killed at Chingmeirong Khongnang Ani Karak, holding Meeyamgi Numit and listening to people’s grievances etc.

However, the Government and the Chief Minister should not try to evade key issues of the State just because they have done some good works, he added.