Gas connection provided

IMPHAL, Oct 6: An LPG connection distribution ceremony was held at Brahmapur Aribam Leikai today.

The distribution of cylinder, stove and kits for gas connection to selected beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was attended by Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata, Imphal Muncipal Corporation Ward no 18 Corporator L Inunganbi Devi and Ward member RK Monorama Devi as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.