GB meeting

IMPHAL, Nov 26: Annual general body meeting of the All Manipur Newspaper Sales and Distributors Association (AMNSDA) would be held at the premises of Ima Lai Khulemmi, Khurai Sajor Leikai at 1 pm of December 3.

A press release issued by AMNSDA president Ajit Wangkhem appealed to all members of the association to attend the meeting on time.