IMPHAL, Sep 16: The Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND), Pune, organised its annual general body meeting on Sept 11 at SIMS auditorium, Range Hills, Khadki, Pune.

The meeting was followed by a cultural evening organized by Ladies Club, AMAND, Pune, in association with Symbiosis Ishanya Cultural and Educational Centre (SICEC), Pune.

Padma Bhushan Dr S B Mujumdar, founder and chancellor, Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune and Lt Gen L N Singh, VSM, Colonel Commandant, Corps of Intelligence, Indian Army and Commandant, Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune, graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Maj K Y Singh (Retd), the outgoing president of AMAND, presided over the program.

The 2nd AMAND biannual publication “MEMOIR-2016” was released programme followed by distribution of the first AMAND Motivational Awards to 10 outstanding performers.

AMAND Pune also introduced the “AMAND Distinguished Member Award” this year. The first award was presented to N K Singh, the founding president of AMAND Pune, for his outstanding and continuous service to the association.

New executive members of AM and for the term 2016-2018 were also elected during the meeting.