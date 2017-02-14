General observer for IE

IMPHAL, Feb 14:General observer for Imphal East district Atul Kumar Tiwari has arrived in the district today, informed a statement issued by the DEO, Imphal East district.

Atul Kumar Tiwari who has been assigned Khundrakpam AC, Heingang AC and Khurai AC will be in the district until the election process is completed.

General observer Rabindra Kumar Mishra, who arrived in the district on February 13, will be available to meet people from his assigned ACs (Thongju, Keirao and Andro) from 12 noon till 2 pm at his office chamber located at DC Office Complex, Porompat.