General strike put off

IMPHAL, Jan 21 : The 24 hours general strike called by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) which would come into effect from this midnight has been put off.

Speaking to media persons at their office located within the premises of Ima Khunthokhanbi near DM College campus today, STDCM general secretary K Bhogendrajit said that a 20-member team of STDCM held a meeting with the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Special Secretary (Home) and the Secretary to the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on January 18.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured that all possible steps would be initiated and the Government would take a concrete decision on the demand for recommending enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category by January 29.

STDCM did not review its decision of imposing 24 hours general strike as the Government did not gave the assurance in black and white.

However, the Secretary to the Chief Minister sent a letter to the STDCM today which fixed another round of meeting at 4.30 pm of January 30.

In view of the Government’s invitation for another round of talk, the proposed general strike has been postponed till January 30, Bhogendrajit said.