Genesis of NSU traced on first foundation day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16 : The first foundation day of National Sports University was held at Khuman Lampak Sports complex today.

Speaking at the event, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, interim VC, NSU, Rahul Bhatnagar said that there were no Acts or ordinance when the university was established.

There was only a society which was registered under the Registrar of Society, he said adding that the university came into being on January 16 last year as National Sports University Society.

Before the university was established, many demanded the presence of an Act first before starting recruitment of faculty, starting classes etc. But the university became operational from January last year and many students also began joining classes, he added.

He continued that even after the university began functioning questions were raised as to where the students were going to get their degree from as the university was still a society. However, recently, the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance and passed an Act in the Parliament which strengthened the university. He announced that the main campus of National Sports University will be located at Koutruk and informed that work is underway and the main campus will be completed within two years. Rahul Bhatnagar conveyed that Manipur is a land of sports and many players from the State have brought laurels for the State as well as the country.

Traditionally, India does not have a strong sports culture. As such, the Ministry and the Government is working to change this and spread sports culture among the people of the country, he added. He then expressed desire for parents as well as teachers to play a huge role in producing talented sports persons. Every child should be encouraged to have the desire to play any sport, he added. The sports culture of the country is eventually changing for the better. Now big companies are even coming forward to sponsor sporting events and set up sports academy etc, he said. Dean, NSU, Prof Jayashree Acharya, Education Commissioner H Deleep Singh, YAS Director Armstrong Pame, Dr AK Joy Head of PMR, RIMS and Dronacharya awardee L Ibomcha were also present at the event.