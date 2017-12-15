Give evidence to prove FA not inimical to State : O Ibobi

IMPHAL, Dec 14: Asserting that the Congress party’s campaign against the secretive Framework Agreement is in the interest of the State, CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi has asked BJP leaders of both the Centre and the State to produce evidence in support of their assurances that the Framework Agreement does not contain anything inimical to the interest of Manipur.

Demanding disclosure of the details of the Framework Agreement, Congress party staged another round of protest demonstration at Thoubal Mela Ground today under the aegis of Thoubal Block Congress Committee.

Speaking at the gathering, Ibobi stated that the series of protest demonstrations on the secretive Framework Agreement are devoid of any intention to score political mileage.

He categorically stated that NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah was barred from entering Manipur for his repeated attempts to disintegrate Manipur.

A large number of people have been sparing precious time in staging protest demonstrations over the Framework Agreement in the interest of Manipur, and BJP leaders should keep this in mind.

With the exception of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, there was no agreement which could not be made public. During its (Congress) long years as the political party in power at the Centre, no agreement was made secret, Ibobi stated.

The Congress party’s campaign against the Framework Agreement would be suspended immediately if BJP leaders of the Centre and the State bring out evidence in support of their assurances that the Framework Agreement does not contain anything inimical to the interest of Manipur, said the ex-Chief Minister.

Questioning Chief Minister N Biren’s remark “…after sleeping for two years and a year..”, he asserted that Congress party never slept over any issue which is directly or indirectly related to the integrity of Manipur.

He went on to ask whether NPF representatives, which is allegedly a political wing of NSCN-IM, would append their signatures on the memorandum drafted by all political parties for submission to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister.

Whether NPF endorses or subscribes to what is written in the memorandum should be clarified by the Chief Minister, BJP Manipur Pradesh and the NPF Manipur unit president, Ibobi demanded. Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam warned that BJP leaders would be filled with remorse one day if they are taking the issue of Framework Agreement lightly.

Asking BJP leaders of the State not to undermine the motherland’s interest, Gaikhangam questioned the agenda behind BJP’s partnership with NPF.

Congress party would not tolerate any policy which is aimed at creating animosity among different communities, MLA Govindas Konthoujam said.

Ex-MLA RK Anand said that the Congress party’s campaign is a mass movement to save Manipur and it is not driven by the thirst for power.

Ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy said that there was no community called Naga in Manipur. The five-point accord signed between Nagas and the Governor of Assam in 1947 did not mention anything about the presence of any community called Nagas in Manipur.

But a persistent campaign has been going to convert many tribes including Tangkhuls to Naga.