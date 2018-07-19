Give more teeth to general strike, exhort student bodies

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18 : Urging the people to give more teeth and make the 48 hours general strike all that more meaningful, six student organisations, MSF, AMSU, KSA, SUK, AIMS and DESAM have asserted that the time has come to convey a fitting message to the State Government and the Centre that AP Pandey must be removed from the chair of VC of Manipur University.

Appealing to all, the six student bodies in a joint statement said that all should contribute their mite to make the general strike more meaningful and urged all shopkeepers to down shutters and not to open the markets.

Moreover motorists too should stay off the road and not mislead the bandh enforcers by pretending to carry sick persons. All, except those on emergency service carrying genuine patients, must stay off the road, added the statement.

Appealing all to heed their words, the student bodies said that this will go a long way in averting any confrontation between bandh supporters and the public.

The student bodies also urged all concerned to let the general strike pass off without violence.

Seventeen students who have been picked up by Bishnupur police in the course of the general strike must immediately be released without any pre-condition, demanded the student bodies and the 17 students include 3 of the MSF, 6 KSA, 1 AMSU and 7 of AIMS.

The Government must understand the situation and remove AP Pandey considering the future career of thousands of students, added the statement. Political parties too have been urged not to take political advantage of the situation and instead place the issue before New Delhi effectively.