Give peace a chance

Wars happen when intolerance reaches epic proportions; when the reasons for war become greater than the sanctity of peace. Wars happen when we fail to realize the value of being alive. World leaders try to bring peace, but it is not an issue of institutions. It is human being who starts war. Before a war begins outside, it starts inside.

The war on the inside is more dangerous than the war on the outside, because it is a fire that may never be put out. Wars are being fought because peace is not being found within, because it is not being allowed to unfold.

We are all searching for something; we may call it success, peace, love, or tranquility. It is the same thing. What we are looking for has many names because we don’t really know what we need. To find what we need, we look around us. To know what we are looking for, first we need to ask ourselves where we can find it. Have we considered looking within?

Living is not an easy task, especially if we want the best of it. We have to mine for it. Mining is not easy. We have to take out what we need and leave the rest. If we want to mine for peace, then we have to seek what is precious and discard what is not. The thing that we are searching for is not outside of us. It is inside of us. It always has been and always will be. Contentment feels good and it is not an accident. It is not an accident that peace feels good. Peace is already here, and it resides in the heart of every human being.

Peace is something that has to be felt. One of the most incredible powers we have is that we can feel. When we place peace in front of that power to feel, we feel peace. We are here to be filled with gratitude, love and understanding. We carry a lamp within – so bright that even in the darkest night it can fill our world with light. This light is waiting to be found – to be discovered.

Peace makes no distinctions. It does not care whether we are rich, or poor, or what religion we belong to. It does not care which country we live in. Peace is waiting to be found. Waiting to once again feel whole, not separated by all the issues that divide our lives.

Peace is when the heart is no longer in duality, when the struggle within has been resolved. When peace comes to the heart, serenity follows. Love comes flooding in – uncontrolled. Joy cannot be held back. It bursts through because it is right. That is peace.

Peace needs to be felt, love needs to be felt, truth needs to be felt. As long as we are alive, the yearning to feel good, to feel joy, will always be there; and as long as it is there, there will be a need for it to be discovered.

Life is a journey. We are passengers on a train called life and we are alive in the moment called now. The journey of life is so beautiful that it needs no destination.On this journey, we have been given a compass. The compass is the thirst to be fulfilled. The true journey of life begins the day we begin to seek, to quench our thirst. This quest is the most noble one.

For many centuries, a voice has been calling out: “What you are looking for is within you. Your truth is within you, your peace is within you, your joy is within you.” In our hearts, peace is like a seed waiting in the desert to blossom, to grow. When we allow this seed to blossom inside, then peace is possible outside. We have to give peace a chance.

(Prem Rawat is an International speaker motivating people in creating culture of humanity and peace. The honorary title ”Ambassador of Peace” has been granted to him by “International University of Peace, Brazil”, “Life Time Achievement Award” by “Crown Prince of Perak Region, Malaysia”)