Giving more teeth to anti-CAB movement… MANPAC boycotts Hindi, Modi, Natl symbols

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 2 : Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (MANPAC) has announced boycott of Hindi language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as well as symbols of the Indian Union with immediate effect.

Speaking to media persons at their New Checkon office today, MANPAC co-convenor Ningthouja Lancha, quoting a Supreme Court verdict on a Sarbananda Sonowal vs Union of India case passed in 2015 which said that any large scale influx from outside the country is external aggression, said that MANPAC too sees incessant influx from Bangladesh as external aggression.

The CAB 2016 which tends to treat indigenous peoples as second class citizens while openly embracing foreign immigrants has been already passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and there are reports that the Government of India has been working to pass the same Bill as a supplementary Bill on either February 6 or 7, Lancha said.

New Delhi’s commitment to get the Bill passed somehow is an act of openly discriminating the people of the North East region and a direct challenge to their fundamental rights, he alleged.

“Given this approach of the Government of India, there is a growing need to launch a massive movement to protect our land, people and natural resources”, he asserted.

MANPAC and the people of Manipur would launch a movement of not respecting National symbols of the Union of India in the first phase.

As a part of the protest movement’s first phase, Government of India’s official language would be boycotted.

The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister would be boycotted for good and the ‘patriotic’ songs would be banned in all educational institutes and other institutions.

To forge unity among all the North Eastern States and fight the demographic racial war collectively, a mega conference will be organised soon, Lancha informed.

He said that MANPAC would approach the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene and do justice to the Mongol-Asian people of the North East.

Saying that the Bill is racist, unconstitutional and imbued with colonial attitude, the MANPAC co-convenor appealed to all the people to join and support the different forms of protest demonstration announced by MANPAC from time to time and place to place until the Bill is withdrawn without any condition. MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said that they reproach the statement given by the President of India at the inaugural day of the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

If the past experiences are any indication, the Union Home Minister’s repeated assurance to protect the interests of the North Eastern people is highly doubtful, Dilipkumar said while informing that a mega convention of all the North Eastern States would be held soon.

As of now, MANPAC would announce different modes of agitation which would be staged at different locations and directions, Dilipkumar said. He then appealed to local clubs, organisations and Meira Paibis to collect signatures of their local MLAs on the day of agitation at their localities on a declaration that the MLAs oppose the CAB 2016 without any ambiguity. As for the MLAs who refuse to sign on the declaration, they would be boycotted and intense modes of agitation would be launched against them, said the MANPAC convenor. MANPAC co-convenors Amu Kamei, Somorendro Thokchom, Abdullah Phundreimayum, L Jadu, Dollar Loitongbam, R Yangsosong Koireng and Hemjathang Khongsai were also present at the press meet.