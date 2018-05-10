Globalization & its impact on our culture

Kailienlal Zagen Chongloi Israel

When the term globalization is mean; it uncurled the barrier, restriction and differences among different racist, communities, sex, religion, origins, etc. Globalization is a paradigm of intermingling, co-operation and knowing each other in a progressive manner. There are many evil-doers or norms which are to be curbed by it. It is also a balancing method of diminishing the inequalities among different types of people. Thus far, it is recently brought into pace extremely for candid or bias outlook and procedure. If globalization is tackle in a positive manner, it henceforth would yield a foster environment but if place in a negative manner it brings rejection or isolation of a group or particular race. It is very much essential to digest or dissect it carefully because there lays a multi-culturalism and bring forth the formation of a new platform or division of a new nation state thereby breaking away from the parental body.

Supposed India being multi-nationalities, there is always a demand or unsatisfactory end which is arouse by the negativity of the globalization. At the same time, when indigenous is concern; it may be the bigger nationalities or smaller communities or populace settling in the region. There is always a merit and demerit matter as there was good and bad. In our state there is huge tussle for indigenous origins from time to time. These are all the impact of globalization and its advancement. When talk about the origins or aborigines of the nation state; a big question arise i.e. who are the indigenous populace? When the constitution of India was drafted, the word “tribal” was inserted which may be given to a certain nomadic community by the then Colonist. These terms further form a difference between the valley and hilly people. We all know the hilly people are indeed a minority. What sort of grouped is the word “tribal” in our country and why not the valley people mentioned. There are many valley people who lived in the hills and many hilly origins that lived in valley including myself. Why don’t we give the connotation to a valley people living in hilly areas a “tribal” and vice-versa? I know I belong to a minority section of the nation state/country so undoubtedly accept the word minority. In another term, tribal people usually have a nomadic system of life. I have a doubt of accepting the word “tribal”; rather indigenous-populace/native as our goal of nation state building. I want all the communities of the state to support an indigenous community status like Indigenous certificate or/ minority certificate (in existence already) to all rather than tribe certificate or/ no Tribe certificate to a particular group, this is called equality and union as stated in the constitution.

We {whole state populace} are indeed a minority compare to the Central or Western or Southern Communities of the country; abolishing all the social differences which will make us look, treat and make us see in the same identity without no change in colour or identity by the world. If one of us proclaims to be a tribal or any particular community than all of us are tribal or that particular community; we all once start from hunting, gathering and farming; until these day some are still practicing and while other built their kingdom and to this fast world. What is the use of mentioning us as a particular tribe or community rather as an indigenous/native of state or country? Are we all not the native of state or country? The word hilly or valley people are also a bias statement of sectarian. Tribal people are usually leading a nomadic lifestyle moving from one place to another. If we are a citizen to this state why should we be called tribal who has no permanent settlement. This will degrade our bonds between hill and valley. But as far as my knowledge is concerned how can there be only hills when there are large chunk of valley areas in; Greater Imphal, Jiribam, CCpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, etc. Such notion of a statement should not be entertained and rather transform such view into a multi-cultural paradigm of unity in diversity existence.

I know many imbroglios or mass protest is going on for globalization that prefers to work in a mono-cultural ideology. Mentioning the status of USA; the moment racism about Black and White or Red is stop & all of them proclaim as an American, thus far, development and fraternity became their motto and prosperity and serenity is the reward of their nation state. I thereby, pray not to consider my viewpoint as bias or mere words rather a heart rending conscience of mine after a long gap of deliberation of the imbroglio of the state. Thanking you in seeing my thoughts!

