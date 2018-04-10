From Go to Hills to Go to Village Recipe for governance

Impressive slogans. From Go to Hills it is now Go to Village. Apart from these there are the Hill Leaders’ Day on the 10th of every month and Meeyamgi Numit on the 15th of every month. Clearly the BJP led Government is walking the extra mile to demonstrate that it is very, very different from the previous Congress Government, the party which ruled the State for three consecutive terms or 15 years on the trot. Reaching out to the hills, for Manipur can never be complete without the hills and now going to reach out to the village, for the understanding of Manipur can never be complete without its villages. This is what is impressive and seems to be in line with the advice or instructions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given to his Council of Ministers to visit the North East region of the country in turn. Throwing open the door of the Chief Minister to the hoi polloi and reaching out to areas which need extra attention of the Government and clearly Chief Minister N Biren seems to have understood the point that the Government cannot be seen to be aloof from the people who they claim to represent. The fruits of the efforts to reach out to the hills can easily be seen from the manner in which the Government of Manipur is today no longer ‘the communal Government of Manipur.’ This can also be seen in the manner in which the State has been practically free of economic blockade ever since the BJP led Government assumed office in 2017. The important question now is whether the BJP led Government can really address the village centric issues from its new slogan Go to Village or whether it will just remain an exercise which goes down well with the people but practically has nothing much substantial to offer.

This obviously should raise the question of how effective Meeyamgi Numit has been in addressing the issues of the people. Or do people come on this day to the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers only on issues which are strictly personal to them ? What issues have been addressed after this special day was introduced by the BJP led Government ? Maybe an answer from the people who matter will help just like the Anti-Corruption Cell did by highlighting the course of action it took when any complaint comes to them. How about Hill Leaders’ Day ? Has the Government been able to identify the issues which ought to be addressed to on a priority basis after this day was introduced ? True the assurance to construct all women market sheds in the headquarters of the hill districts seems to be on track but other than this what other issues have been tackled ? How about roads and communication ? Moreover why are prices of essential commodities so much more higher in the hills than in Imphal East and West ? Is it only about the transportation charge or is there something more ? How about water supply ? Has power supply improved in the hill district headquarters as it has in the valley area ? These are some questions that are important for it is these things that matter to the common people. Afterall, all the steps taken up by the Government should translate to good governance.