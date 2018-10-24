Go To Village Mission continues

DIPR/Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Oct 23: The Go To Village Mission of the State Government continued today at different districts.

Bishnupur: The district administration of Bishnupur continued Go to Village Mission by organising camps at Late Th Hera Memorial Hallo, Utlou Mayai Leikai and Chairen Mangjing Community Hall, Borayangbi today.

The camps covered Utlou Awang, Utlou Mamang, Utlou Mayai of Nambol sub-division and Borayangbi GP of Moirang sub-division.

Line department officers and banking institutions issued forms for different programmes and schemes apart from receiving complaints/grievances. Chief Minister Gi Hakshel Tenbang (CMHT) Cards, sports equipment, free electricity connection under Saubhagya (BPL kit), free gas cylinders under PMUY, weaver cards, sprayers, dustbins, anti-rabies vaccine, free medical examination and treatment, fish feeds and on the spot water testing amongst others were provided to selected beneficiaries.

MLA Kumbi AC S Bira and Adhyaksha Bishnupur Dr Romabai Devi visited the camps along with DLOs from the district administration.

Churachandpur: Go to Villages (Khungang Chatse) camps were held today at Khawpuibung village for Saikot & 19-Saikot covering 9 Villages (Khawpuibung, S Moljol, K Bungjang, G Jangnom, H Khonomphai, Tuilelon, G Tonjang, Valpakot and Saheiphai) under the auspices of Churachandpur district administration.

Attending the function at Khawpuibung Village, JC Ramthanga, Principal Secretary (Cooperation & Commissioner, Departmental Enquiry) and Nodal officer of Go to Villages Mission for Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts said the mission’s primary goal is delivering Government’s services to the people at their doorsteps for bringing inclusive development.

Lalthazam, MCS, SDO/BDO Saikot and other DLOs attended the event.

Registration of job-cards, PMAY forms, Domicile-Residential/Tribe/Income Certificates were done and beneficiaries were provided school & sports materials, vermicompost materials, agriculture equipments etc

The district Medical Dept also conducted a separate screening for Immunization and Diabetes.

Kakching: In Kakching, the mission continued with camps at Thounaojam and Wabagai Terapishak. MLA Hiyanglam Dr Y Radheshyam attended the camp at Thounaojam community hall which covered Thounaojam and Yangdong villages under Langmeidong and Waikhong GPs.

The programme at Wabagai Terapishak covered Wabagai Terapishak, Ngakhapat and Hangoon Mamang Leikai. Around 800 people attended the camps. Deputy Commissioner of Kakching Neilenthang Telien visited the camps.

Thoubal: The district administration of Thoubal organised the 14th phase of Go to Village Mission in three different venues of Thoubal district today.

The camps were held at Thoubal Haokha Mamang Leikai Community Hall and Thoubal Khunou Community Hall under Wangkhem AC and Lilong Sambrukhong Primary School under Lilong AC.

Around 30 stalls of different departments were opened to attend to the queries of general public.

Spot painting competition of school students were held under the initiative of ZEO Thoubal at the camp venues. Health check up & health cards under CMHT were given to selected beneficiaries under the initiative of CMO,Thoubal. LPG gas connections were provided to selected beneficiaries under the Ujwala scheme. Weaver’s card were also distributed to the beneficiaries by District Handlooms & Textiles.

Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal, Haobam Rosita made an over-all inspection of the camp venues to take stock of the functioning of the mission.

Ukhrul: Ukhrul ADC member Dr Yaronsho Ngalung along with various DLOs attended the GTV camp at Sinakeithei, Ukhrul.

Three waiting sheds constructed under 14 finance were inaugurated in the presence of Deputy commissioner Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja, K Timothy Principal Commissioner Income Tax and Polly Makan CEO, ADC ukhrul.

Speaking at the camp, Bobby Waikhom Secretary YAS who is the Nodal Officer of GTV for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts urged the villagers of Sinakeithei to regulate use of plastic in the district to avoid environment degradation.

Various services were made available to the people who attended the programme.