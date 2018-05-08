Go to village to launch at 3 more villages in Chandel

CHANDEL, May 7 (DIPR): The Go to Village (Khunggang Chatse) mission for Chandel district will be conducted at three more villages of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar informed that service delivery camps/centres will be opened at three villages, namely Khambathel village in Chandel sub-division, Tampi village in Chakpikarong and Gamphajol village in Khenjoy sub-division tomorrow.