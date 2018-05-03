Go To Village Mission launched at different districts

Nemcha hands out welfare schemes

Kpi , May 2 (DIPR): Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister, Nemcha Kipgen yesterday handed over various welfare schemes to the deserving beneficiaries of Kangpokpi district as part of the State Government’s ‘Khungang Chatse – Go to Village’ Mission held at Keithelmanbi village, Champhai sub-division.

With a sole motive to promote participation of villagers in development activities of the Government, the mission – Go to Village was launched yesterday at Kangpokpi district by Nemcha Kipgen, in the presence of Commissioner, Social Welfare and the Nodal officer of the mission for Kangpokpi District, H Deleep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, MJ Pradip Chandren, distinguished invitees and beneficiaries of various schemes.

As part of the ‘Go to Village’ mission, old age pension (Social Welfare Department), water tanks (TA & Hills Department), books to children with special needs (Education Department), ration cards (CAF & PD), Smart cards for Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (CAF & PD ), UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable Lighting for All) Scheme etc. were distributed to the beneficiaries. Ayushman Bharat, National Health Protection Scheme, which will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, were also flagged off.

Every Tuesday has been slotted as a day to visit different villages located in this district to ensure physical involvement of Govt officials to identify and reach out to the deserving beneficiaries.

CCpur launches Khungang Chatsi

CCpur (DIPR) : The “Go to Village” Mission was launched in the six ACs of Churachandpur and Pherzawl Districts yesterday.

Attending the mission launch function at BDO complex, Vengnuam, for 58- Churachandpur AC, JC Ramthanga, Principal Secretary (Cooperation) and Nodal officer of ‘Go to Village’ Mission for Churachandpur and Pherzawl Districts said the mission’s primary objective is to provide services to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the mission is the initiative of CM N Biren and people should be thankful to him. Ramthanga also appealed to the officials, public and village leaders to extend maximum cooperation so that the district achieves the maximum benefits.

Extolling the dynamism of CCpur DC Shyam Lal Poonia, JC Ramthanga exuded strong confidence that the district would script commendable achievements under his able leadership. He further said that the mission would be strictly monitored.

Various entitlements and benefits were distributed to many beneficiaries by different departments like Social Welfare, Medical, Education, ADCC, PHED, etc during the programme. Besides, different departments opened enrolment stalls at the venue.

Amongst others dignitaries attending the function included Shyam Lal Poonia, DC/CCpur; Rakesh Balwal, SP/CCpur; and other DLOs.

The mission’s launch programme was also simultaneously held at Patpuihmun (for 55-Tipaimukh AC); Khajang (for 56-Thanlon AC); Kukimun (57-Henglep); B Vengnom Community Hall (for 59-Saikot AC) and Singngat (for 60-Singngat AC).

Mao comes alive to Go To Village Mission

Senapati (DIPR) : ‘Go to Village Mission’ campaign was launched yesterday at Punanamei, Song Song Sub-Division with L Dikho, PHED Minister as the chief guest and Th Gopen Meitei, Commissioner (Water Resources & Minor Irrigation), Nodal Officer Senapati District (Go to Village) as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the function, L Dikho stated that the State Government has been able to reach the people at the doorstep and bridge the gap among the communities of Manipur. He appealed the people to co-operate with the Government to make the initiative a success.

Th Gopen Meitei states that the mission is the innovative idea of the CM to reached the doorstep by providing government services. The State government is implementing various central sponsored and state funded scheme for the benefit of people so that it would reach to needy, he further added.

Various benefits and schemes under different department such as Fishery, DRDA, Sericulture, Social Welfare, Horticulture and TD were handed over to the beneficial by the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honor. 20 department stalls were also opened today.

The launch program of ‘Go to Village’ were attended by many DLOs, Chairman and Secretary of the village and many other dignitaries.

Another launching function held at Maopungdong playground yesterday, organised by District Administration, Senapati attended by the SDO/BDO, Tadubi and Willong Khullen, DLOs, SDSA officials, village leaders, women and youth leaders of the region. The mission is to get first hand information from villagers and deliver different schemes to beneficiaries at the spot.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, TA & Hills and Fisheries Minister N Kayisii stated that the Govt has taken initiatives to reach out to the people, bridge the gap and ensure efficient delivery of services to eligible beneficiaries and redress their problems. It is a direct on-the-spot solution, on the same day without delay, he said. Under the program, every department of the Government would set foot on the villages giving awareness to the people on the various schemes and benefits including the means to avail them, the Minister said.

The Minister distributed wheel chairs, hearing aids , CMHT Cheque of Rs 1500 per month, syntax , Direct Bank transfer (DBT) on various schemes like poultry , horticulture, agriculture, small scale industry and SHG to women society , fish feeds, old age pension scheme by Social Welfare dept. Sericulture kits , LPG gas connection , free text book from ZEO dept. , LED bulbs, under Unalaska scheme from MSPDCL, seeds from horticulture etc.

Village mission launched in Ukhrul

Ukl (DIPR) : Spearheaded by the district administration the “Khungang Chatse: Go to Village” Mission was launched at one village each in three Assembly Constituencies. During the launching programme yesterday, different departments highlighted schemes and projects taken up in the district along with providing assistance to the villagers.

Harmit Pahuja Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul district, inaugurated the programme at Shimtang Pharung Village in the presence of the local ADC member VS Khayinghor and Village Headman Gabriel Pharung with other village authorities. There were 29 departments present in the launching programme. The other two villages are Paorei Village, 43 Chingai A/C and Lairam Village, 45 A/C.

Go to Village mission Jiribam

Jiri (Correspondent): Go to Village Mission was also launched at Jiribam district.

The launch programme was held at Latingkhal village of Latingkhal Gram Panchayat which was organised by district administration, Jiribam yesterday.

The programme was attended by MLA of Jiribam Assembly Constituency Md Ashab Uddin as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam district Robert Singh Kshetrimayum was the functional president and M Yaiskul Meitei, Secretary (Home), Govt of Manipur; M Mubi Singh, Superintendent of Police, Jiribam shared the dais as guests of honour.

Addressing the large gathering, MLA Md Ashab Uddin said that the “Go To Village” Mission was launched with provide Government service to people at their doorsteps and to find out the specific needs of villages.

Beneficiaries avail Govt schemes

Kak (Correspondent): Joining the Statewide launching of “Go to Village” mission, Kakching district administration also inaugurated the mission at different areas of Kakching district.

Bijoypur in Kakching AC, Keirak Awang Leikai in Wabagai AC, Elangkhanpokpi in Hiyanglam AC and Kakching Khunou in Sugnu AC launched the ‘Khungang Chatshi’ mission, reports our correspondent.

The launching event in Bijoypur public ground was attended by local MLA Yengkhom Surchandra Singh as chief guest, DC Kakching Neilenthang Telien as president, Kakching Zilla Parishad Up Adhyaksha Md Naziruddin, Kakching Municipal Council Chairperson Naorem Sanjitkumar, Pallel Gram Panchayat Pradhan Md Mukimuddin as guests of honour.

Radheshyam appeals

Tbl (Correspondent): In Thoubal district, Education Minister Th Radheshaym inaugurated the mission at Phanjakhong Thumkhong Lairembi community hall under Leirongthel Ningel Gram Panchayat, Heirok AC.

The launching event was organised by district administration Thoubal in which Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce & Industries) P Vaiphei, DC H Rosita, SP, S Gautam and BJP Thoubal district president L Deben attended as dignitaries.

The dignitaries, as part of the CM’s initiative to provide welfare services to villagers, distributed food safety cards, housing benefit cards etc to beneficiaries, reports our correspondent.

Different stalls providing Govt’s welfare schemes and services were also opened during the event.

Speaking at the event, the Minister appealed the departments concerned and Panchayati Raj for successful distribution and implementation of the Govt’s scheme and services to the needy and beneficiaries of the State.

The event was organised at Langathel community hall in Wangjing Tentha AC, Leishangthem Bazar in Thoubal AC, Sangaiyumpham Pt I in Khangabok AC, Wangkhem Bazar in Wangkhem AC and Nganglou Loukon Bazar in Lilong AC.

Village Mission starts

Bpr (Correspondent) :On the other hand, Bishnupur DC Pawan Yadav and District coordinator of the mission, Nidhi Keshrawani launched the Go to Village mission at the six constituencies of Bishnupur district including Nachou in Bishnupur AC, Thanga Lawai in Thanga AC, Leimaram in Oinam AC, Isok Khungang in Nambol AC, Kwakta Sevla Khungang in Moirang AC and Napat in Kumbi AC.

Attended by MLAs of respective Kendras, elected Pradhans, ward member, Zilla Parishad member and DLOs, different welfare schemes were distributed to beneficiaries. According to our correspondent, most of the beneficiaries were seen interested PMUY gas connection stalls, social welfare department stalls, Aadhaar enrolment, digital payment stalls etc.

Tml joins Statewide launch of village mission

Tml (DIPR) : The Go to Village was also launched at Konphung Village of Tamei Sub-division, Tamenlong district by Tamei MLA Awangbou Newmai as chief guest.

The program was attended by Tamenglong ADC Chairman Namsinrei Panmei, ADC Members Liangpibou, Ramningle, SG Pamei and “Go to Village” mission incharge T Pamei, among others. Awangbou Newmai urged the village leaders and chiefs, civil society and NGOs to be more sincere in bringing development in the village while the government are putting all effort to bring development at the their doorsteps.

Banking, road, electricity, telecommunications will be his top priority in bringing this development through the Khungang Chatsi mission in Tamei sub division, he added.