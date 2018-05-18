IMPHAL, May 17: The Government has been mulling to hold Go to Village mission camp every alternate month so that public complaints and grievances highlighted at one camp can be addressed effectively before the next camp.

The Cabinet meeting held yesterday with Chief Minister N Biren in the chair discussed about holding Go to Village mission camps every alternate month. The same agenda was discussed again today in another meeting of administrative Secretaries which was chaired by the Chief Secretary, sources informed. So far three rounds of camps have been held and there have been a number of complaints and more complaints are expected in the next round. As such, the Government has been considering holding the Go to Village mission camps every alternate month so that the complaints already received can be addressed first.

Complaints and petitions received so far have been entrusted to different departments and the Government has started identifying complaints/petitions which would take more time in addressing them. During the meeting held today, the Chief Secretary instructed all the departments to furnish a list each by May 23 about vacancies, number of employees who would be retiring shortly and details of employees whose promotions are due, informed the sources.