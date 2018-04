By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : The first match of the day between LSC, Langthabal and TQC, Tentha ended in a goalless draw in the ongoing TKWA Trophy organised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association (TKWA) at Tentha.

The second match between 4-Star FC and Nassal FC has been postponed as both the team did not turned up for the match said a press release issued by TKWA.