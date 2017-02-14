GOC greets

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : Major General U Suresh Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division extended his warm wishes to the people of Manipur on the joyous occasion of Lui-Ngai-Ni, seed sowing festival of Naga community.

The festival occupies a unique position not only among the Nagas but also among the people in the North East as it appeals for peaceful coexistence and at the same time spreads the message of love, breaking caste barrier, creed and religion, the GOC said in a statement.

The GOC further appealed for unity and peaceful co-existence amongt the different communities.