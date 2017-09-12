Why God saved Noah?

Ts Matthew Holyson Monsang

“Neither did he pardon the ancient world when he unleashed the waters of the flood upon the world of wicked people, but protected only Noah, the preacher of righteousness, and seven other people”. 2 Peter 2:5We all know who Noah is. He was a just man, blameless among the people of his time (Genesis 6:9). Noah had three sons; Shem, Ham and Japheth. He lived nine hundred and thirty years. The record of what happened to Noah is found in the Bible book of Genesis, chapters 6 through 9. The story of Noah is fact, not fiction. The Genesis account tells us the precise year, month and day when the Flood began where the ark came to rest, and when the earth dried off. During the time of Noah, people were eating, drinking and marrying until that day Noah entered into the Ark. The earth became corrupt in the sight of God and was full of violence. So, God decided to destroy the earth with flood waters. Thus, the unrighteous people were destroyed by the great Deluge (flood). The descendents of Seth, whom God had given to Adam in place of Abel, were good and feared God, and hence they were called the children of God. The descendents of Cain, however, turned away from God, were wicked and were called children of men. As both the descendants had started mingling, and soon they became wicked. Though God destroyed the wicked people, He still loves the humanity and he still finds to carry out his saving plan. Among the wicked generation God found a righteous man called Noah. He chose Noah in order to fulfill his saving purpose. The flood: Miserably, the children of God and Children of men began to associate and they became wicked. So, God decided that they should not live forever; they are mortal. From now on they will live no longer than a hundred and twenty years. (cf. Gen 6:3).The wickedness of men went on increasing with evil thoughts. Seeing this, God said: “I will wipe out these people I have created”. But God found one just and virtuous man who was called Noah. God told Noah that he will destroy the earth because of the wickedness of men. Then, God commanded Noah to build an ark to save the righteous people. Noah did everything what God has commanded to do. Though God destroyed the earth he promised to Noah that he would establish a covenant with him. Noah did not only saved his family but every kind of living thing, male and female. When Noah had accomplished what God had instructed him to do, God said to Noah to enter into the ark with his family and with the clean animals. After Noah had entered into the ark, God send rain on the earth for forty days and forty nights. In the course of the flood, every living thing and humankind was perished. Eventually, the waters flooded the earth for one hundred and fifty days. (cf. Gen 7:24). Noah had the courage to be different: The Bible says, Noah was faultless among his contemporaries. In other words, he was faultless in the eyes of God, but to the people of the pre-Flood world, Noah was odd. People laughed at him when he build the ark. They ridiculed him and they did not take him seriously. Noah trusted God and he kept on moving with his beliefs. He never pays attention to the wicked people. Noah believed in the word of God because he was “a preacher of righteousness”. (2 Peter 2:5) The Bible says that the wicked people were eating and drinking, men marrying and women being given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark. They took no note until the flood came and swept them all away. They failed to heed the warning. (Mt 24:38, 39) Precisely, it would also happen to us if we don’t pay attention to the warning of God. Noah believed what God told him. That obedience led to his salvation. Noah’s faith: By imitating Noah’s faith, we can find favor with God. It would not be a possible thing to build a huge ark if God did not find favor with Noah. The ark was bigger than the football field and as high as a three-story building. Noah had to stored food for his family and for the animals. Before the flood came, the animals had to be gathered and brought inside the ark. Noah did everything what God had commanded him to do. Noah was a pious man among the wicked generation. He knew that his obedience to God would bring the disdain and hatred of those who did not wish to serve God. Therefore the imitation of Noah’s faith would bring changes in our modern society. It would not be an easy for a righteous man to live in an unrighteous society but our faith can make it possible. It is believed that those who serve God have always been opposed by those who do not. Even Jesus Christ was hated, and so were those who followed him. (cf. John 15:18).If we long for a better world, a world where people live at peace with one another, a world in which there is no war, no crime, no killings and oppression? We can imitate Noah’s faith, a truly good man who build an ark that saved him and his family through the great deluge in which the wicked perished. God will destroy the wicked and once again, there will be survivors. By following the footsteps of Noah, we may be among the righteous ones who will be delivered into a better world. The righteousness people need not worry because the Lord knows how to save his people. (cf. 2 Peter 2:9).