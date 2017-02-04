Godown saved from fire

Bishnupur: A godown of food grains owned by one Moirangthem Anganghal Singh of Kumbi Terakha under Bishnupur district was saved from a horrific fire which broke out at 12.30 pm today.

The origin of the fire could not be ascertained till the time of filing this report.

People of the neighbourhood and 60 students from Sanatombi Oriental English School’s hostel which is located close to the godown helped in putting out the fire.

Thus the fire was doused off before it could cuase any major damage to the godown.